Michigan Teacher Turns To Hockey Pucks To Protect Students From Active Shooters

Credit: Canva.com / @crachar via TikTok

Carly Zacharias, a Berkley School District Spanish teacher, has come up with a unique way to help protect her students in case of an active shooter.

credit: @crachar via TikTok
In a video posted on TikTok she explains how she uses hockey pucks to try and protect herself and her students against a potential active shooter.

credit: @crachar via TikTok
She starts out her video by talking about her classroom and what the plan is in case of an active shooter. She explains one problem she has is that her door, which was once made of metal, is now wood with a giant window.

credit: @crachar via TikTok
Carly explains that she thought, "What can I give my students to help protect themselves?" and came up with the idea of a hockey puck.

credit: @crachar via TikTok
Carly said that a hockey puck could really hurt you, especially 30 of them.

credit: @crachar via TikTok
Carly tried keeping them on top of the desks, but she found that her students would just play with them. So she turned to double-sided tape for a better solution.

credit: @crachar via TikTok
Here's how she put them together

credit: @crachar via TikTok
You grab a piece of tape and cut it with the scissors, then apply the double-sided tape to the hockey puck.

credit: @crachar via TikTok
This is what it looks like with the tape on the hockey puck

credit: @crachar via TikTok
Then she put the hockey pucks under each student's desk.

credit: @crachar via TikTok
PEOPLE HAD SO MANY THINGS TO SAY ABOUT HER VIDEO

Lindsey said: Welcome to teaching in 2022

Chees said: Call it the Chuck a Puck plan

bearfamous_said: I had a teacher who kept two baseball/softball sized rocks in his room. One for him and one for any student who played those sports.

Ms.Bussin.Teaches said: I keep a bag of tools (screwdrivers, hammer, etc) near the door. Welcome to teaching in America.

Taylor Nicole saidI had a history teacher that was a baseball coach and he had bats for “practice after school” in all the corners of the room

Lish A said: From a Canadian teacher I am so sorry that is your experience

Cindy said: The way you said “you all know how it is” scares me, in Europe i have never had to have a way to defend myself in school

Bre Hayes565 said: This is ridiculous that educators have to think about things like this. Being in the education field I am constantly thinking of new things

Michelle said: The fact that you didn’t even need to say what exactly what you were referring to but everyone understood

Jerra E said: makes me incredibly sad you have to spend your time thinking of things like this. but as a mom .. thank you sincerely

whatthehowell said: I’ve typed out three different responses to this, and at this point I am speechless.

user3900840157311 said: Teachers spending their own money so that students have something to throw at shooters. everything is fine

Woznic said: Hold up imagine walking into a room full of students only to face 30 hockey pucks flying to you

 

@crzachar#teachersoftiktok#schoolsafety♬ original sound - Carly Zacharias
               
