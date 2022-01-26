Michigan Teacher Turns To Hockey Pucks To Protect Students From Active Shooters

Carly Zacharias, a Berkley School District Spanish teacher, has come up with a unique way to help protect her students in case of an active shooter.

In a video posted on TikTok she explains how she uses hockey pucks to try and protect herself and her students against a potential active shooter.

She starts out her video by talking about her classroom and what the plan is in case of an active shooter. She explains one problem she has is that her door, which was once made of metal, is now wood with a giant window.

Carly explains that she thought, "What can I give my students to help protect themselves?" and came up with the idea of a hockey puck.

Carly said that a hockey puck could really hurt you, especially 30 of them.

Carly tried keeping them on top of the desks, but she found that her students would just play with them. So she turned to double-sided tape for a better solution.

Here's how she put them together

You grab a piece of tape and cut it with the scissors, then apply the double-sided tape to the hockey puck.

This is what it looks like with the tape on the hockey puck

Then she put the hockey pucks under each student's desk.

PEOPLE HAD SO MANY THINGS TO SAY ABOUT HER VIDEO

Lish A said: From a Canadian teacher I am so sorry that is your experience

user3900840157311 said: Teachers spending their own money so that students have something to throw at shooters. everything is fine

