This West Michigan native ended up isolated in an airplane bathroom for over 3 hours after testing positive for Covid-19 on her way to Iceland.

This could have been a story of misery, but instead became a story about a new friendship. Before we get to the friendship, let's talk about how Marisa Fotieo didn't find out she had Covid-19 until she was halfway across the Atlantic Ocean.

East Grand Rapids native Marisa Fotieo got tested for Covid-19 several times leading up to her international flight to Switzerland with her family. She was very happy to have tested negative for each of those tests. But then, she decided to take a rapid test that she had with her because she felt a soar throat brewing according to Fotieo's conversation with WZZM13.com,

And within about two seconds, the test came back positive. I freaked out and ran out of the bathroom and found the first person I could see. Luckily it was this amazing flight attendant named Rocky.

Rocky did everything she could to comfort Fotieo as she "freaked out." The flight attendant tried to find a place for the now Covid positive airline customer to sit where she could be safely socially distanced from the other 150 passengers on the flight. It seemed simply impossible. That's when Fotieo volunteered to stay in one of the airplane's bathrooms. The flight crew put an out-of-order sign on the door, and that is where Marisa stayed for over 3 hours of the flight. In fact, she uploaded a TikTok from that bathroom that has been viewed over 4.5 million times.

TikTok is where we start to see this friendship start to blossom. Icelandair flight attendant called Rocky. When the flight landed in Iceland, Fotieo had to quarantine herself in a hotel for 10 days. Rocky, an Icelander, and all-around amazing human, made sure Fotieo had everything she needed. Marisa kept us up to date on this via TikTok videos. You can see these updates below.

It does look like Marisa will have 3 or 4 days of a quarantine-free vacation overseas. We wish Marisa, her family, and her new friend Rocky the best.