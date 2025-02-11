Despite Teacher Shortage, Michigan’s New Teachers Are Underpaid

If you're looking for a career change in Michigan with a college degree in hand, a switch to the teaching profession may seem somewhat enticing. After all, it's one of the few career fields that isn't oversaturated and it's not particularly difficult to make the switch.

Unfortunately, making that switch may not be a profitable decision in the early goings.

According to data from World Population Review, Michigan's new teachers are some of the lowest-paid in the profession nationwide. That data set says the average entry-level salary in the state for 2024 was just $40,302, the 11th-lowest in the country.

Conversely, Michigan ranks 18th for average teacher salary, $67,011.

The average salary in Michigan, according to ZipRecruiter, is $49,834.

So prospective teachers in Michigan may have a light at the end of the tunnel, but the low starting pay is a tough pill to swallow. After all, teacher pay is often largely determined by location and how much a city funds education. If jobs are more available in lower-paying areas, it's easy to see why Michigan can't overcome a teacher shortage.

There are a number of ways the state has worked to entice new teachers, even those who didn't major in an education field in college. The state's official website details the scholarships, stipends, student loan assistance, certification reimbursement programs, and more to ease the financial strains of getting into the field.

Still, it hasn't been enough to get teachers to stay either. According to the Michigan Education Association via the University of Michigan, 10,000 teachers leave the profession in Michigan annually while just 5,000 replace them.

READ MORE: Here's the Income You Need to Buy a Starter Home in Michigan

Somewhat ironically, Michiganders believe, according to the Midland Daily News, that teachers should be paid roughly $10k more as they enter the field. That same article references legislation proposals in 2024 to set a statewide minimum salary of $50,000 for new teachers, but the state's 2024-25 school aid budget makes no mention of a salary minimum.

Still, some school systems have implemented similar measures, such as Ottowa Public Schools, which set a minimum entry-level salary for teachers to $50,000 in 2023-24.