Michigan Teen Killed in Fair Shooting

According to Novi police and multiple sources across the state, one teen is dead following a Saturday night shooting at the Michigan State Fair in Novi.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and that the community at large is not under threat. However, a suspect is not in custody after two 14-year-old boys were shot and one lost his life.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a parking lot near Grand River Avenue.

According to WXYZ in Detroit, investigators say the shooting was the result of a persistent argument throughout the week. The two boys who were shot reportedly took an Uber from Detroit to Farmington Hills before taking a separate Uber ride to the fair.

The Michigan State Fair released a statement on its Facebook Page:

There was an incident that occurred last night outside the perimeter of the Michigan State Fair involving an isolated shooting resulting from an altercation. The entire Michigan State Fair family grieves for the loss of such a young life and for all those affected.

The Michigan State Fair and community law enforcement partners are committed to the safety of the guests and participants. Safety is the top priority and the State Fair had increased safety measures in place including weapons detection systems and increased police presence onsite.

In the wake of the shooting, the Michigan State Fair is changing its hours. Sunday, the fair will close the box office, and entry to the fair starting at 6 p.m. The fairgrounds will close at 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday nights.

Michigan Sheriff Warns of Elaborate Phone Scam

Ticket refunds for those who have not yet scanned their ticket can call the Michigan State Fair at 248-348-5600.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.