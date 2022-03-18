Michigan Teen Charged With Murdering Father With Drain Cleaner

18-year-old Oakland county girl charged with the horrific murder of her father.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz is from a tiny town with less than 6,000 residents sandwiched between Flint and Pontiac, Michigan. It is very rare to get a gruesome murder case in a small town like this.

Megan is accused of covering her father in a mix of drain cleaner, lye, and water as he laid on the couch in his Oakland County home according to ABC News,

Imirowicz created a dangerous mixture containing drain cleaner last October then throwing it on her father whom she left unconscious and alone at home with burns all over his body.

The incident allegedly took place on October 1st, 2021, just 2 days after her 18th birthday. The victim was found by his neighbor and was rushed to the hospital where he suffered from chemical burns all over his body. The teenage suspect was originally arrested immediately following the incident and charged with intent to inflict greater bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence charges.

Sadly, Megan's father succumbed to his horrific injuries on Sunday, March 6th at Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc. The suspect is now facing charges of homicide and simple assault.

The Associated Press reports that Megan Joyce Imirowicz will have her first hearing on Monday, March 21st, 2022.

It is still unclear what happened to trigger such a grisly attack. As of right now, there is no word on a motive. A chemical burn attack seems to be an action a person would take to inflict long-suffering, disfiguring, and death. We will keep you up to date as the investigation continues.

