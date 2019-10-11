Michigan Teen Who Has Cerebral Palsy Marches in Marching Band
He's played on the sidelines for the last three years...until now.
Aaron VanKempen lives in Sparta, Michigan. He was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at the age of one; he had a life-changing surgery in 2007 and was walking on his own by 2013.
However, playing in his high school marching band was still too difficult for him - too much standing and walking would wear him out.
He's a senior now and his self-admitted stubbornness has finally paid off. He's been standing for rehearsals, sometimes for three hours at a time. His band director has had to MAKE him sit down. But he wants to do it, so he did.
“You get teary eyed. Like I am now. ...it’s pretty special. Because everyone told us he wouldn’t be able to do it. So it’s pretty neat to see him do it,” his mom told Fox 17.
Amazing. We're teary-eyed.