Michigan’s Thanksgiving Forecast Just Might Be Favorable

It's been a mild start to the holiday season. Temperatures across Michigan have hovered in a tolerable frame above freezing and the lower peninsula has yet to see its first snow.

But two weeks away from Thanksgiving, folks across the state are getting ready to execute their travel or hosting plans, and the weather across the Mitten State will play a huge role in how well those plans go.

Of course, it's tough for meteorologists to forecast precipitation two weeks out, so things could drastically change when it comes to rain or snow chances.

From Grand Rapids to Detroit, it's expected to be a rainy week next week as we inch closer to Thanksgiving. That could help ensure that the week of Thanksgiving returns to average temperatures with dry conditions.

Still, it depends on where you're located. Let's look at some of the major markets in Michigan and what those areas could expect.

Southwest Michigan Thanksgiving Forecast

Southwest Michigan, particularly the Kalamazoo area, could be in for a wet Thanksgiving day, though that could be later in the day. Highs all week are in the mid-to-low 40s, with Thanksgiving likely being the warmest at 46 degrees. Lows steadily dip from the mid-30s early in the week to the high 20s later.

A strange outlier is in Battle Creek, which is currently forecasted to get snow the night before Thanksgiving, but the rest of the area has no such forecast.

West Michigan Thanksgiving Forecast

West Michigan around Grand Rapids can likely expect a windy Thanksgiving, which will certainly make those mild temperatures a bit more harsh. Still, mid-40s most of the week until Black Friday when it gets down to 41. Lows are in the low 30s the entire week of Thanksgiving.

North Michigan Thanksgiving Forecast

Looking at Gaylord for an idea of what Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan can expect, and it's the white stuff. Two weeks from Thanksgiving and snow is in the Gaylord forecast from the 26th-28th at the least.

Still, temperatures are expected to hover around 40 degrees before dipping into the low 30s the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Detroit-Metro Thanksgiving Forecast

The Detroit-metro region of Southeast Michigan can expect tolerable weather. Maybe a bit windy, but temperatures hang out in the mid-to-high 40s most of the week. It'll be cloudy, but it should be mostly clean conditions for anyone with extra plans in the city.

Upper Peninsula Thanksgiving Forecast

Looking at Marquette for a broad scope of what the Upper Peninsula can expect, it'll be nippy with wins above 10mph and temperatures barely reaching 40 degrees. Rain, snow and winter mix chances are in play all week too.

Snow chances for Thanksgiving night are around 39% for that area, so you might be able to start your Christmas decorating with some snow on the ground in the U.P.