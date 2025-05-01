Michigan Top Food City is No Surprise, But It’s Vastly Underrated

I recently had some family visit for a weekend, which gave me the opportunity to show my mom around Detroit for the first time. We walked around downtown and the riverwalk, checked out the statues of The Spirit of Detroit and the Joe Louis Fist. As much as we all enjoyed the sightseeing, though, the main event was a late-afternoon lunch at Buddy's.

I personally had not tried Buddy's yet, but I knew the reputation and my expectations were more than met. My mom enjoyed it just as much while her dad's Tigers were handling the Orioles on the screens in the restaurant and just a block away at Comerica Park.

Detroit is known for many things; its advancements in the automotive industry and Motown music are its greatest achievements in the minds of many. Still, in my two and a half years of calling Michigan home, I think one of its most underrated aspects is the food, and a recent ranking of the top food cities across the country confirmed my belief.

Detroit is Michigan's Best Food City, But it Still Doesn't Get Enough Credit

Love Food recently published an article ranking America's best food cities from each state. Some states had more than one appearance. New York saw Buffalo land at No. 52 and New York City at No. 2, for example. But if you think Buffalo is too low, Detroit is only one spot higher at No. 51, and it is understandably the only entry for Michigan on the list.

Still, Detroit, and really all of Michigan, offers so much for food culture. Tons of local restaurants have proven to be innovative and tasty. Buddy's is a prime example -- they invented the Detroit-style Deep Dish Pizza. Coney Island is another example of putting a spin on an established food to make it uniquely Michigan.

Detroit is a culture-rich city, and it extends well into the culinary arts. Ranking Detroit at No. 51 isn't something we agree with whatsoever. Sure, it's not New York or Chicago or New Orleans, the city that topped the list. But tourists and residents alike will tell you quick that Detroit offers a lot more than whatever pre-conceived notions you may have about the city.

