Michigan Two Month Old Did Not Die From COVID-19

Many people have been questioning the COVID-19 positive case numbers and especially the COVID-19 death count numbers that Governor Whitmer has been reporting.

I have been informing my listeners about the scheme Governor Whitmer and her team has hatched to increase the death count in Michigan. Why they have done this is up for you to decide. A few times a week Whitmer has people run a list of Michigan residents who have died against a list of people testing positive for COVID-19. If they find a person who has passed away, on their list of testing positive for COVID-19 and may not have been added to their death count they add that person to the death count tally. They then categorize those deaths as:

*The deaths announced today includes “X” deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

The interesting part of this scheme is the attending physicians of these patients who ended up dying never put on their death certificates that COVID-19 was the cause of death or contributed to their patient's death.

Then even more interesting, Whitmer’s team never consulted with the attending physician or reviewed the medical records they just deemed COVID-19 as these patients cause of death or contributing to their death and added the number to their database.

Now we come to the unfortunate situation of a two-month-old from Michigan who died last week and the Governor claiming he died from COVID-19 and added the child to her tally. The Detroit News reported that the cause of death for the 2-month-old was not COVID-19 but from a birth defect called gastroschisis. That is a condition in which a baby is born with intestines located outside their body, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

Whitmer’s Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun announced at the press conference last week:

"I was so saddened to hear this week of a 2-month-old baby in Michigan who died because of COVID-19”

The baby did not die from COVID-19, he may have had the virus but that is not what was his cause of death according to his mother.

His mother stated:

“I am angry. I am so ANGRY. If you heard the state of Michigan report on COVID this morning, you may have heard a 2 month old baby died of COVID. I need everyone to know that Hudson did NOT die of COVID”

His mother went on to say:

"According to the autopsy (which has been told to me via phone but not yet by mail), Hudson suffered a bowel perforation and an infection because of it... this is directly related to his gastroschisis. I am so angry. I am angry at the government for skewing numbers and making my baby a statistic to try and benefit their agenda while my family is suffering."

Are you angry that the Democrats are using the very unfortunate death of a 2-month-old to benefit their agenda as his mother said?

If so what will you do about it this fall, enable more behavior like this or say we want no part of this?

