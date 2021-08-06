For those who believe we're not alone in the universe and are convinced we've been contacted by visitors, there's a UFO convention coming to Houghton Lake that's right up your alley. UFO Con-Tact III is returning and this year will be held on Friday, September 24th through the 25th at the Lakeside Resort & Conference Center at 100 Clearview Dr. in Houghton Lake, MI. Convention-goers can spend the weekend listening and learning from our special guest speakers who will be lecturing about UFOs, sightings, experiences, the contact phenomena, and more.

This year will be their third convention and second time inside the Lakeside Resort and promises to be an "out this world" event. Also, according to their event page, it's a chance to hear from people who claim they've actually been abducted:

As promised, we have time set aside on Friday for experiencers, abductees, and contact-ees to talk about experiences and ask questions of our panel in a more personal and intimate setting. We just know that you will be as excited as we are! Also be sure to shop our amazing vendor rooms for unique items, creative works, psychic readings, and much more.

How To Buy Tickets

Tickets for the weekend event can be purchased here and range in price. The weekend general admission tickets are $65 (No refunds), Saturday general admission costs $55 and Friday only costs $45. The V.I.P Dinner and weekend admission tickets have already sold out. Reservation to the resort can be made here.