Popular Fast Food Joint in Michigan Sells America’s Most Unhealthy Burger

Most Americans know full well that hamburgers aren't exactly good for them in a nutritional sense. Nonetheless, Americans consume 2.4 hamburgers per day or 50 billion per year.

Of course, most of those burgers come from fast food restaurants. Dozens of national brands sell their burgers with their own unique spins and ingredients, Naturally, not all burgers are crafted equally, both in quality and nutrition.

Michiganders have a large selection of national brands to choose from every day for lunch or dinner. But there's one option on those menus that might be best left un-ordered.

Where to Buy America's Most Unhealthy Burger in Michigan

A website called PlushCare ranked 16 popular burger chains' signature cheeseburger options and ranked from healthiest to most unhealthy, bearing in mind that even the healthiest option on the list isn't actually healthy.

Midwesterners are proud to see that Culver's standard Butterburger is the healthiest burger available. The standard McDonald's and Burger King cheeseburgers tied for the next-best options.

But the most unhealthy burger you can buy is a standard cheeseburger at Five Guys.

"Their cheeseburger brings 980 calories, 55 grams of fat, and 1,050 milligrams of sodium — without fries, without a shake, without remorse," Cheapism wrote in their breakdown of the rankings.

READ MORE: One Michigan City Named Among Healthiest In America

Of course, Five Guys is known more for their fries than their burgers, though their fries certainly share the spotlight with the gargantuan burgers on offer.

Still, it's a little bizarre that Five Guys sells the most unhealthy burger and the most unhealthy fries. Considering Five Guys is one of the most expensive fast food chains in the country, it doesn't seem particularly worth it for those who do try to eat healthy.