Popular Michigan Restaurant Sells the Most Unhealthy Fries in America

Whether you like them curly, waffled, or straight, (almost) everyone likes a good french fry. More often than not, though, you're eating them at a restaurant that sells less-than-healthy meals.

Fast food french fries are king, and everyone who frequents these restaurants has a favorite because most of them put their own spin on them to keep customers coming back for more.

Get our free mobile app

Some are healthier than others, and those others can be really unhealthy. But there are plenty of fries out there that are much healthier than you might expect.

Which Fast Food Restaurant Serves the Unhealthiest Fries in Michigan?

Cheapism recently released an article ranking the 23 most unhealthy fast-food fries, and the top choice is a popular restaurant across the country, and here in Michigan, largely because of their fries.

Surprisingly, it's not the obvious culprits. McDonald's landed at No. 22 on the list, Burger King at No. 18 and Wendy's at No. 11. Instead, the most unhealthy fries in the fast food game come from Five Guys.

"... Five Guys wins the unhealthiest title by a landslide, coming in 50% more unhealthy than other fast-food chains," wrote Cheapism. "A serving runs anywhere from 530 to 1,310 calories, depending on whether you pretend to share or just accept your fate."

READ MORE: Popular Fast Food Chain in Michigan Named Unhealthiest in America

READ MORE: Popular Fast Food Chain in Michigan Named Unhealthiest in America

Five Guys is known for overserving fries alongside some big, greasy burgers. To be fair, they never claimed to be a healthy option.

Still, Five Guys is one of the most expensive restaurants you can eat at, presumably in part because of their liberal servings of french fries. It's tough to justify paying such a steep price for food that is so unhealthy, but people do it regularly, nonetheless.

Michigan is home to 38 Five Guys locations across the state.

These Common Items Found In Michigan Homes Could Kill Your Dog A lot of dogs love getting into things they shouldn't. Most of the time it's not a big deal but if they get into these common household items it could kill them. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh