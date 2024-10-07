Michigan Is the Only State Where You Can Legally Hunt Unicorns

In the age of social media and online dating, hunting unicorns can mean some wildly different things. But the unicorn hunting we're talking about today is much more, uh, wholesome.

What I mean is that you can legally hunt for unicorns in Michigan -- the mythical horses with a single horn. It's true.

Shoutout to the Michigan meme page Pure Memigan for pointing this out. For some reason, I had to know if there was really some truth to the meme this time, and the shock that displayed across my face when I saw that yes, anyone can go unicorn in Michigan, well, it left me dumbfounded.

Get our free mobile app

Now for all you folks as unicorn-bloodthirsty as "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named", no, you can't kill a unicorn. They're immortal.

However, Unicron Season is always open, except for Valentine's Day.

"Who is making these rules?" you ask. The Lake Superior State University, home of the Lakers in Sault Ste. Marie!

The Department of Natural Unicorns of the Unicorn Hunters at LSSU enforces a strict-yet-totally-laid-back set of guidelines for all aspiring or veteran unicorn hunters.

A few things you should definitely know before setting out to bag your first unicorn:

You can hunt for unicorns anywhere on Earth, in outer space, in your imagination or in your local enchanted forest.

Unicorn hunting quest hours are unlimited, day or night, as long as Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy aren't on duty.

You can only bag one unicorn per month. It's for your own safety. Female unicorns are off-limits, but you'll never see one anyway.

The full guidelines of regulations for unicorn hunting in Michigan, as well as an official form to register as a full-fledged unicorn hunter, are available on the official website of LSSU.

The tradition of unicorn questing - hunting is a bit harsh after all - dates back to 1971. Since then, Michigan has been the only state where you can legally acquire a unicorn hunting license that is valid anywhere.

So, who's ready to go on a Unicorn Quest? Here's a couple of places to get started after you get your license:

The Fantasy Forest at Leila Arboretum In Battle Creek, Michigan It was 2015 and the emerald ash borer had begun to devastate ash trees at the Leila Arboretum, in Battle Creek, Michigan. Leila Arboretum Society Executive Director Brett Myers tried to come up with a solution to the death of the ash trees in the woodland. Out of this grim situation rose the phoenix of the Fantasy Forest. The dying ash trees would become the canvas for the creation of wood sculptures created by chainsaw artists. Chainsaw artists from across the nation now converge on Battle Creek, Michigan, to compete for cash prizes in the now-yearly Fantasy Forest Chainsaw Festival. Gallery Credit: Brad Carpenter/Fantasy Forest/Leila Arboretum