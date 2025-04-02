Is This Popular Michigan Vacation Spot No Longer Worth the Hassle?

Many Michiganders may already have their Summer vacation plans locked in this year, and surely a significant portion of them will stay in state. There is so much to explore in the Mitten State, especially for someone like me who has never traveled north of Grand Rapids.

I'm hoping to change that this year, so I've been looking into the best vacation spots around the state, even for a simple day trip. But everyone has a recommendation, while others will tell you what places to avoid.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, when folks in Michigan are telling you about potential day trip vacations, one of the first places to come up is Mackinac Island. And doesn't the island full of fudge, fun, and exploration seem like a perfect escape from everyday life? Well, one publication seems to disagree for a few somewhat understandable reasons.

Is Mackinac Island a Bad Vacation Spot Now?

Love Exploring dropped an extensive list of U.S. tourist destinations that aren't worth the hassle anymore. While the 25 locations weren't ranked in any particular order, Mackinac Island's inclusion near the end of the list certainly carries a bit of shock value.

Sure, there are a few obvious shortcomings that come with visiting Mackinac Island, and at the top of the list is leaving your car behind to walk, hike, and bike nearly everywhere you go.

As is the case with most tourist destinations, Mackinac Island is a crowded place, and being an island, it can only hold so much. While only roughly 500 people call the island home, more than 1.2 million people visit Mackinac Island annually. Book your trip at peak tourism times and you'll find yourself on an overcrowded island that may come with a few extra negatives to ruin your day.

"Litter and bad behaviour have become a real pain, while businesses are struggling to find enough seasonal workers to cope with the increased demand, with staff shortages rife," Love Exploring wrote about the island.

READ MORE: Here’s Where to Find and Book Michigan’s Most Interesting Airbnb

READ MORE: Here’s Where to Find and Book Michigan’s Most Interesting Airbnb

Mackinac Island is still on my shortlist of places to visit in the next few years, especially since this is the first negative review I've ever seen about it. While some of these deterrents are a bit obvious, there's still plenty to love about Mackinac Island that keeps tourists coming back year after year.

Banned on Mackinac Island