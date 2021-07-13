Michigan Vaccination Sweepstakes Winners Set To Be Announced

Michigan’s big money “MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes” has its first winners. But it will be another day before we know who they are. The drawing has been held, but the state is allowing the winners some time to complete some related legal documents like a liability and publicity release and proof of eligibility before making the announcement. The expected announcement of the program's first winners is now set for early afternoon tomorrow. It had earlier been set for yesterday. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been heavily promoting the vaccination promotion.

One thing we do know is that despite the state allowing non-citizens to partake in lots of public programs, this one is off the table for them. Anyone participating in the sweepstakes must be, “…legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are 18 years of age or older as of the corresponding drawing date.”

The official rules of the virus vaccination enticement specify those whose names are drawn must sign off on the legal documents in order to be declared a winner. Without that, the state reserves the right to disqualify them and pull another name.

There’s no question the promotion has had an impact on virus awareness, if not actual virus vaccination numbers. As of late last week, approaching 1.5 million people have signed up for the sweepstakes.

Winners are eligible for as much as $2 million. Smaller prizes of $1 million, $50,000, and some available scholarship awards are also being offered.

Applicants must have received at least a single dose or the first of a two-dose vaccine against COVID-19 to be eligible.

