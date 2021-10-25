Michigan Vs. Michigan State…Get Ready for the Smack Talk

A massive game will be hitting Lansing this weekend. Let the smack talk begin.

Coming up on Saturday, October 30th, college football fans will see one of the biggest games of the year go down. The undefeated Michigan Wolverines will take on the undefeated Michigan State Spartans in Lansing at Spartan Stadium. The kickoff is at noon and you'll be able to watch the game on FOX.

This is a huge game every year and the smack talk between fans never really ends. You can definitely expect to see even more of it this year as both teams are undefeated and this should prove to be an awesome game. Currently, ESPN is giving Michigan a 56% chance to win the game. Sorry, Spartans.

Get our free mobile app

Another thing that makes this game so exciting is the fact that we all have access to sportsbook apps in Michigan now. I am definitely going to be throwing some money down on the game to have a little extra fun while watching it.

The state of Michigan will definitely be filled with excitement this weekend. Between the game and Halloween, there will be a lot going on. What are your plans for the game? Will you be hitting your favorite sports bar or watching it with your friends? My plans include hanging out with friends, making chili, and drinking beer.

Also, don't forget to get geared up for the game. Join the Banana Crew for a live broadcast at Campus Den this Tuesday from 4 pm until 6 pm. Campus Den is on Mt. Morris Road just off of I-75 in Mt. Morris. They have all the gear you need for all of your favorite teams. You can also score a pair of tickets to see The Rolling Stones at Ford Field. We will see you there!

15 Most Important Games In The Michigan vs Michigan State Rivalry Michigan and Michigan State have been battling it out on the gridiron since 1898. You can imagine that playing each other for that long will lead to a pretty heated rivalry. The Michigan / Michigan State rivalry is one of the best in all of sports. There have been many moments that helped to build that rivalry over the years. Check out 15 of the most important games over the decades of the Backyard Brawl.

UP NEXT: The Top Ten Athletes Who Played for The University of Michigan