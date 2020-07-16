Michigan Waterfalls You Absolutely Have to Visit

If you want the ultimate summer road trip, keep this one in mind. There is a lot of driving and hiking but it will be worth it as you will be able to see the best waterfalls Michigan has. Plus some of these are Michigan Natural Wonders so you will be able to check that off your list.

Michigan is well known to have water everywhere. I mean we are surrounded by 4 of the 5 Great Lakes, so there are bound to be some waterfalls. There are actually over close to 200 waterfalls to see all around Michigan. It might be tough to see them all, so I picked the best ones. Just another note, you will have to drive a lot, as all of these waterfalls are in the U.P.