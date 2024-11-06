One of Michigan’s Favorite Fast Food Spots Closing Locations

A lot of restaurants and businesses have announced scale-backs and closings this year. It's never fun to see the shops and eateries you frequent close down, even if it's a national chain.

Still, it's a pivotal time for these businesses and difficult decisions have to be made. One of Michigan's favorite places, Wendy's, is set to make some significant changes as 140 stores nationwide are expected to be closed.

Michigan has strong ties to Wendy's. The founder, Dave Thomas, grew up in Kalamazoo, which is where the second franchise location was opened. While the burger chain got started in Ohio, Michiganders have some claim to the place with the square beef patties.

Today, according to Cheapism, Wendy's chicken nuggets are the state's favorite nugget. Who can blame us? They're cheap and taste pretty good too.

According to Fox Business, Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner said these locations will be closed due to being outdated and underperforming. It's safe to say that if your local Wendy's recently had some building upgrades and has a busy enough lunch rush, it shouldn't be going anywhere.

It isn't clear yet which locations will be closing. With just 140 locations closing, that's less than three locations per state. For perspective, there are 243 Wendy's locations in Michigan, which ranks in the top 10 nationally.

Still, it's not all bad news for Wendy's regulars. According to USA Today, Wendy's plans to open 250-300 new locations by the end of the year. Tack on the 500 new restaurants built over the past two years, and Wendy's appears to be simply executing a gameplan to strengthen their bottom line.

Their profits are up too, so maybe we can expect bigger and better things from Wendy's here in Michigan despite some potential location closures.

