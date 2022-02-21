The Best Michigan-Made Wines to Pair with Girl Scout Cookies

Are you a Girl Scout Cookie lover and a wine lover? Well, this might be useful.

Recently, on social media, a meme has been making the rounds showing the perfect pairings of wine with specific Girl Scout Cookies:

Genius.

But, what if you want to keep it local? Thankfully, Michigan has a number of wines made right here in the state. Following the above guide published by Wine Enthusiast, you'll find a list of Michigan-made wines to pair with your Girl Scout Cookies below. And, where to buy them:

1. Thin Mints + Zinfandel

Easily one of the favorites in the Girl Scouts collection, the Thin Mints must be perfectly paired. The Wine Enthusiast recommends a Zinfandel. Unfortunately, at least with a quick Google search, Michigan-made Zinfandels are not easy to come by. A substitution of Cabernet Sauvignon should do the trick. The Roche Collection is made locally in SW Michigan and can be found online at therochecollection.com or in Meijer locations across Michigan.

2. Tagalongs + Tawny Port

A Tawny Port, if you've never had it, is described to have notes of caramel, peanut brittle, and apricot. If you can't find a Michigan-made Tawny Port, try, instead, St. Julian's Reserve LH Reisling with flavors like tangerine and apricot along with aromas of citrus. You'll have to order online or find a location closest to you here.

3. Trefoils + Off-Dry Riesling

Pairing with the classic shortbread cookie, Trefoils, try an off-dry Riesling. The acidity of the wine should go very nicely with the shortbread flavor. But, you don't want the sweetness to overpower the cookie. So, try the semi-dry Reisling from the Chateau Grand Traverse winery. You can shop online or find the semi-dry Reisling in your local Meijer.

4. Samoas + Sauternes

A French dessert wine, Sauternes often have flavors like honeysuckle, mango, butterscotch, and more. All of which would go great with the caramel/coconut flavor of the Samoa's. Made in Michigan, try the White Port from Leelanau Winery. It should be a delicious pairing. It boasts flavors of rich honey, caramel, and hazelnut. While you can find Leelanau wines in Meijer stores, you can also order directly from the winery here.

5. Do-Si-Dos + Prosecco

If you're having a hard time finding a Michigan-made prosecco, champagne will always make a nice substitute. Locally, Good Harbor Vineyards makes a sparkling wine called Blanc De Blanc with notes of apple and lemon zest which, with the oatmeal and peanut butter cookie, should be a delightful experience. Find Blanc De Blanc and all other Good Harbor wines here.

Now, just like everything else, people have different opinions on wines. If you find yourself disliking the recommendations, winemag.com goes through all of their recommendations for Girl Scout wine pairings here.

Or, watch this quick video:

And, if you're trying to find Girl Scout cookies locally, they have a location finder on their website. Check it out here.

