Michigan Winter Beer Festival Returning To West Michigan In February

After losing the 2021 edition of the Michigan Winter Beer Festival to the pandemic, the Michigan Brewers Guild announced that the festival will officially return for 2022.

Scott A. Graham, Executive Director of the Michigan Brewers Guild, says they're happy to be planning their return to West Michigan:

After two great festivals this fall we are really happy to be planning for the Winter Beer Festival. We look forward to sharing good times and beer samples with everyone at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park in February.

The 16th annual event is set for February 26th at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. The gates will open at 12n for Michigan Brewers Guild 'Enthusiast' members and open to the general public from 1-6pm.

Tickets are $55 and go on-sale on November 30th for Enthusiast Members & December 2nd for the General Public. Ticket info can be found at MIBeer.com.

📷 Courtesy Michigan Brewers Guild

Tickets for the event can also be purchased directly from the event page on EventBrite.

About the Event:

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 26, 1pm to 6pm (12pm Early Entry for Enthusiast Members)

WHERE: LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, just north of Grand Rapids

WHAT: Michigan beer! This popular event will feature hundreds of fresh, local beers from Michigan's finest breweries, plus local music, performers, ice sculptures and carving demonstrations, fire pits to chase away the cold, and food available for purchase.

The inaugural event kicked off in 2006 in Lansing drawing around 1500 patrons. In the years since, and since the move to Beer City, the event has attracted thousands to the festival, including nearly 10,000 visitors a weekend when then Fifth Third Ballpark hosted the event as a two-day festival in the mid-2010s.

This year's festival is expected to draw upwards of 5000 beer connoisseurs from around the country, with local hotels and businesses in the area receiving a much needed post-pandemic boost.