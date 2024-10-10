Just in Time for Michigan Winter, 1.7 Million Honda Vehicles Recalled for Steering Issue

Just like having your car's air conditioning go out right before summer, a steering issue just before the winter in Michigan is an unavoidable poetic irony. Still, the steering issue poses much more of a threat to your well-being than the air conditioning.

Vehicle handling during the brutal winters in our neck of the woods is difficult enough as it is. For owners of these Honda models, you'll want to get this issue resolved as quickly as possible.

Honda announced a recall of about 1.7 million Honda and Acura vehicles across the country due to a defective steering gearbox component. Owners of these vehicles are strongly encouraged to bring their vehicles to an authorized dealer for repair.

The following vehicles are listed in the recall:

2022-2025 Honda Civic Sedan

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sedan

2022-2025 Honda Civic Hatchback

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback

2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R

2023-2025 Honda CR-V

2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2025 Honda CR-V Fuel Cell

2023-2025 Honda HR-V

2023-2025 Acura Integra

2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, these models may have an improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheel that can "swell during use, reducing the grease film thickness between the worm wheel and worm gear." In such a circumstance, an increase in friction between the two parts would make steering considerably more difficult.

Thankfully, no injuries or deaths have been reported due to the malfunctioning parts.

Registered owners of the affected models should expect contact from Honda through the mail in which they will be instructed to take their vehicle to an authorized dealer where the necessary repairs will be completed for free.

With winter fast approaching, everyone should be taking an extra look at their vehicles to ensure they are winter-road-worthy.

The vehicles listed below make for great options for anyone looking to make a vehicle change before another snowy Michigan winter arrives.

