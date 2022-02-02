West Michigan Winter Storm Update: Here’s What to Expect in Your Area

UPDATED: Wednesday 2/2/2022 9:10 AM

A big snowstorm is causing a major impact across southwest Michigan. And recent updates to the forecast are indicating higher snowfall totals in some areas of the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday and continues through 11:00 p.m. Thursday. This alert is for Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties.

Allegan, Ionia, Kent, and Ottawa counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory during the same time period, as the heaviest snow is now expected along and south of the I-94 corridor.

Travel will be difficult to impossible at times, especially during morning and evening commutes Wednesday and possibly Thursday morning too. Drivers should keep emergency kits in vehicles, including a flashlight, candles, water, food, blankets, hats, and gloves in case they become stranded.

Below are three groupings of counties in West Michigan that are expected to get different amounts of snow during this storm. The highest totals are expected along the Michigan/Indiana border.

Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Kalamazoo & Van Buren counties:

These counties, including the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek-metro areas, are expected to get 8" to 14" of snow from the storm by the time it is all over Thursday evening, according to forecast models. Some isolated areas could receive higher amounts.

8" to 12" of snow is expected during the morning and afternoon Wednesday, and another 1" to 2" could fall during the evening. It will be windy at times too, which could lead to some blowing and drifting snow. But this storm is not expected to be a significant wind event compared to other storms. Snowfall should diminish by Thursday morning, but a few lingering flurries are possible.

Berrien, Branch, Cass & St. Joseph counties:

These counties in West Michigan are expected to get the most significant amounts of snow, including the Dowagiac, Three Rivers, Centreville, and Coldwater areas.

Current forecast estimates for snowfall are between 12" to 18" with as much as 20" by Thursday. Heavy snow and blowing snow are forecast which could significantly reduce visibility. This will be a long-duration snow event, with periods of moderate to heavy snow and reduced visibilities.

Allegan, Ionia, Kent & Ottawa counties:

These counties, including the cities of Allegan, Holland, Grand Rapids, and Hastings, will be spared the worst of the storm but significant snowfall is still forecast.

Total snow accumulations of 3" to 6" inches are expected by Thursday. Despite less snowfall, travel could be very difficult in these areas during the storm. Expect hazardous conditions and some difficulty in travel.

We will continue to provide updates on this storm as it approaches and during the storm and will provide any updates as they are provided. Stay safe!

