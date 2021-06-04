Michigan Senate Discusses Wolf Hunting Bill

According to the Michigan DNR, the Upper Peninsula is home to the entire wolf population which has significantly increased in the last 30 years.

In 2020, it was reported that the U.P. housed around 700 wolves.

State Senator Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, introduced Senate Bill 486 earlier this week which suggests that only U.P. residents would make wolf hunting decisions.

He suggested that the Lower peninsula shouldn't be a part of the council unless wolves are found downstate.

It would simply change this board to being populated by all persons from the Upper Peninsula unless wolves are discovered downstate.

McBroom said that it's problematic that the Wolf Management Advisory Council only consists of one U.P. resident.

Attorney for Animals Representative, Bee Friedlander, opposed McBroom's bill saying that it's important to get other opinions on the matter.

To properly use the model, it’s necessary to consider public opinion. Public opinion means just that. All of the public.

Laws on wolf hunting

Wolves in Michigan are still a protected game species.

But in November 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did remove gray wolves from the federal list of threatened and endangered species. The decision went into effect on January 4, 2021.

Two laws became effective because of this removal, allowing the use of lethal control on wolves that are in the process of killing or wounding livestock or a dog. It does not, however, allow lethal control for a wolf that is near livestock or a dog.

