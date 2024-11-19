The Michigan Wolverines have had quite the fall from grace in 2024. The reigning national champions find themselves at 5-5 with bowl eligibility being the highest goal available to them.

Strangely enough, though, Wolverine fans can likely expect to see several players from the Maize and Blue selected early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper recently updated his top 25 prospects in the upcoming class and despite the Wolverines' less-than-ideal campaign this year, the list is slap full of Michigan prospects.

A few would have been top choices had they been eligible last year, but the fact that they've preserved their status at the top of the class is impressive. Let's see which players Kiper highlighted and what he thinks of them.

Michigan Wolverines Fans Can Expect to See Selected Early in the 2025 NFL Draft

24. Colston Loveland, TE

Colston Loveland is widely regarded as one of the top tight ends in the country. Kiper has Penn State's Tyler Warren one spot ahead of Loveland in his rankings, but both players offer teams similar traits and production.

Still, Loveland has put up comparable stats in 2024 with less production from his quarterback compared to Warren.

15. Kenneth Grant, IDL

Kiper is a big fan of Grant's potential based on his athletic profile.

Considering his size, he has terrific athletic traits and explosion. His instincts stand out, too -- he's an extremely alert football player.

Grant doesn't have a ton of experience, but he has the tools NFL scouts drool over. The anticipation is that Grant will continue to grow into an elite player if he can put it all together.

5. Mason Graham, IDL

Mason Graham is Kiper's top interior defensive lineman, which isn't particularly surprising - he's been in that spot for most analysts since the 2024 NFL Draft closed.

While Grant has the potential to become the total package, Graham is just about as close as it gets for a college prospect.

2. Will Johnson, CB

Just like Graham, cornerback Will Johnson has been at the top of the draft board since last year. Only Heisman front-runner Travis Hunter is above him in the overall rankings, but only as a wide receiver. Johnson is still Kiper's top corner in the class.

Johnson is so instinctive in coverage, and his ability to read quarterbacks jumps out when you watch him. He has great quickness in his transition, allowing him to make plays on the ball.

Johnson has dealt with injuries this season, but fans should expect to hear his name called very early next spring.

Honorable Mentions Among Position Rankings

Two other players were mentioned in Kiper's positional rankings.

Outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart was ranked No. 6 at his position. Stewart has racked up 6.5 sacks, bringing his career total to 28. His inconsistencies throughout his career will have him go after round one, but his experience should help him out through the draft process.

Finally, kicker Dominic Zvada is Kiper's No. 2 placekicker. Typically a handful of specialists are selected in each draft, though one or two can be expected to be total surprises. Still, being among the top three kickers and punters at this point is a good sign Zvada will hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.

