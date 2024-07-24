The Michigan Wolverines All-Time Record Against Every Big Ten Team

Coming off a storied national championship season filled with triumph and controversy, the Michigan Wolverines will see a new look Big Ten as they undergo their own changes in 2024.

With Jim Harbaugh taking a job with the Los Angeles Chargers, former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore steps in as the full-time head coach after leading the Wolverines to a win over Ohio State last season. Quarterback JJ McCarthy, fan-favorite Blake Corum and veteran leaders like Zak Zinter and Junior Colson are all in the NFL too.

It'll be up to standouts Donovan Edwards, Will Johnson and Mason Graham to continue the rich history of Michigan football into 2024.

But success has long been the constant in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines run the Big Ten. The Wolverines have a record 45 Big Ten championships in the cabinet, six more than the next best team, that being the Buckeyes.

Their 12 national championships are also the most in the Big Ten, only bested nationally by Alabama's 18.

While Michigan shares the national record for winning percentage all-time with the Buckeyes, the Wolverines have an unprecedented 1,004 all-time victories, 39 more than the next-best team - Alabama.

The Wolverines also boast a winning record against every team in the conference, except one.

Check out the Wolverines' all-time record against each Big Ten program in the gallery below.

The lone program Michigan doesn't have a winning record against is the USC Trojans, one of the four newcomers to the Big Ten in 2024. Michigan will face the Trojans for the first time since the 2007 Rose Bowl loss during the 2024 regular season on September 21 in Ann Arbor.

While a win over the Trojans wouldn't quite even the record, it would bring the Wolverines one step closer to unparalleled dominance within the conference once again.

