When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!

Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.

Kimmy Addison shared her find in the Great Lake Rocks & Minerals group on Facebook saying,

Found this unique one in Marquette. It has agatized areas, a big druzy hole loaded with the coolest red crystals AND...the druzy hole goes all the way through!! It's a hag stone

with permission, Kimmy Addison via Facebook

What a beautiful and unique find! I've never seen anything like it and judging by the comments left on Kimmy's post, neither have they:

"Very unique and I love the red druzy ..never seen that before! Great find" - Adgm Porter

"It looks like a really fancy raspberry filled donut" - Annette Murray

"Beautiful. Looks like a jelly pazcki to me" - Alexandra Philippo



Kimmy says she found the rare rock along the shores of Lake Superior in Marquette and although she doesn't have a positive identification on the rock from a professional, she is confident in her own identification.

What's a Druzy?

According to Geology In, the term "druzy" refers to a set of mineral crystals that form on the outside of a stone. Because there are many types of minerals, there are many types of druzies! Some commenters suggested Kimmy's rock could contain garnet or amethyst crystals.

Rock Hunting in Michigan

Having grown up along the shores of Lake Michigan, I know just how tempting it is to want to take every pretty rock home with you-- I'm sure you can relate! Although I have yet to find a Petoskey stone myself, you'll typically find basalt, limestone, granite, and dolomite in the waters of the Great Lakes.