Michigan Woman Forges Daughters Signature On Ballot Application

Many are concerned about an onslaught of mail-in votes this fall election and the very real possibility of rampant cheating. Others laugh at the notion that people might attempt to cheat in the voting process. The answer always lies in between the extremes. The question is how much cheating and loss of ballots in the mail are you willing to accept to call this a fair election.

A local CBS station in Detroit is reporting about a Plymouth Township woman who attempted to obtain a ballot using her daughter’s signature. She is now facing felony charges after the alert township clerk discovered the woman’s attempt at cheating.

The woman, Karen Lynne Rotondo, was charged with one count of knowingly making, filing or publishing a false signature on an absent voter application. She could be sent to prison for up to 5 years and/or a $1,000 fine.

Ms. Rotondo forged her daughter’s signature on an absent voter application and then mailed it to the Plymouth Township clerk. Her daughter had no idea that her mother forged her signature to attempt to get a 2nd ballot.

The very observant clerk was reviewing applications for absentee voter ballots. She informed the authorities that she followed established procedures and discovered that the signature on the ballot application did not match the signature they had on file. Because of that, no ballot was sent and no illegal voting occurred.

Herein lies the weak link: if the clerks or anyone tasked with reviewing the ballot applications for the correct signature and any other details needed was or will not be that attentive the ballot would be sent out.

Another problem is the real possibility that a clerk is willing to look the other way because they prefer one party over the other. If that occurs we then have a much bigger problem. Remember Sherikia Hawkins, a registered Democrat and city clerk for the city of Southfield Michigan who has been charged with altering absentee ballots during the November 2018 election.

If you can go to the grocery store every week you can go and vote in person come this November.

