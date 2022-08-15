Yesterday, August 14th, first responders and deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office were called to 4941 Center Street in Millington.

Once they arrived at the crash site, they found that a 56-year-old woman from Millington had intentionally driven her vehicle into a church.

Yes, I said intentionally...

The woman drove her 2007 Dodge Charger into St. Paul Lutheran Church's brick wall.

That side of St. Paul Lutheran Church's wall is attached to a classroom.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. However, the woman was taken to the hospital for "treatment and other evaluations," according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Many Facebook users have expressed their gratitude to the first responders and their concern for the driver's mental health.

Barbara Shoens responded by saying:

"Thankful that this accident didn't happen with a room full of kids going to Sunday School. Thankful for the safety of our First Responders."

Scott North shared what his friend told him might have happened:

Pretty sure this is the same lady my buddy texted about saying she was doing like 60mph thru church parking lot almost took out a group of teenagers yesterday and sped off.

While the story is disheartening and has created concern within the community, many Facebook users have found a hilarious side to this vehicle crash.

Amanda J McDermott had a hilarious response: "Was she imitating a state farm commercial."

Attention State Farm, this is something worthy of writing down for a commercial. Jake from State Farm can definitely help.

Jeanne Jerore says: "She really needed her confession session."

Yes! The woman may have needed a quick one-on-one with God.

Kristen Carter said: "She, my friends did not have the holy spirit on the positive side good thing nobody was hurt. Hopefully, it can get fixed soon."

William Leatherman made a pop culture reference with his response:

"So Kool-Aid man do you love the Lord! Oh Yeah! If you don't watch your driving you'll be seeing him a lot sooner than you imagined."

Credit: Facebook Credit: Facebook loading...

While the jokes are still being made, the incident is still a serious matter and is currently under investigation.

