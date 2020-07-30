Michigan Woman Needs Help Identifying Unique Rock Found Near Lake Huron

Can you identify this unique rock found on the shores of Lake Huron?

Looking for cool rocks on the shores of Michigan's Great Lakes is a hobby shared by many. So many in fact that there are groups for the hobbyist to share photos of their finds as well as ask for help identifying unknown finds. This one, in particular, has hobbyists and some experts stumped alike. It looks like a normal rock on the outside. Once split open, there is a thin shiny silvery metallic layer. The core looks to be a copper or gold metallic color with small tube-like formations.

Courtesy of Tina Marie McKercher

Tina says that she has been picking rocks since age 6 and has always been able to identify everything else she has found to date. She says she has never found anything with metal inside. Something echoed in the comments of her post on Great Lakes Rocks & Minerals. Tina was visiting a family member in Oscoda when she headed to Harrisville for some rock picking on the shores of Lake Huron at the beginning of the week when she found this mysterious specimen.

Tina reached out to multiple experts she is familiar with who could not identify the rock. The same goes for the jeweler who inspected the piece under a microscope. Her next step is to have it examined by a geologist, but that may take some time as so many places are closed to the public.

Can you help identify this once in a lifetime beach find? Click here to follow the link to message Tina.