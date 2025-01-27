Michigan Woman Wins $1 Million from Stocking Stuffer Ticket

A Michigan woman is (almost) $1 million richer after winning a jackpot prize from the Michigan Lottery's Major Cashword game.

A tradition common among families in states with lotteries is to scratch a handful of tickets and see if Christmas just might pay for itself. A 66-year-old woman from Clinton County, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought her holiday scratch-offs from Ox's Smoked Meats in Westphalia, Michigan, northwest of Lansing.

Get our free mobile app

“I bought several lottery tickets to give to family members as Christmas gifts, and this Major Cashword ticket is the only ticket I purchased for myself,” the woman said, via Click on Detroit.

The winner admitted she didn't know she had won such a prize until she scanned her ticket.

“I scratched the ticket on Christmas and thought I won $1,000 because I didn’t count all the words right away. I scanned it on my Lottery app and was in complete and total disbelief when $1 million came up on the screen! I showed my husband and kids what I’d won and then immediately locked the ticket in the safe.”

It goes to show it's always a good idea to scan your tickets, even if you don't think you won anything.

She chose to receive her cash prize in one lump sum which paid out $634,000. She said that she plans to use her winnings to take a few trips before saving the rest.

According to MLive, the last Michigan player to win a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot was back in June 2024.

The Michigan Lottery reports that players have won more than $51 million playing Major Cashword since its launch in February. More than $35 million remains to be won, including one more $1 million jackpot prize.