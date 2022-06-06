Michigan Woman Wins $4 Million Dollars Thanks To A Stranger

When it comes to playing the lottery it seems like everyone has a strategy for picking the winning numbers. Some people use friends and family's birthdays, others might go with their favorite numbers but one Michigan woman is $4 million dollars richer thanks to a total stranger's advice.

MICHIGAN WOMAN WINS $4 MILLION DOLLARS THANKS TO A RANDOM STRANGER

According to Mlive, the winner is a 54-year-old woman from Genesee County who has chosen to stay anonymous. I don't blame her, If I'd won that much I wouldn't want any of my friends or family to know either.

The anonymous woman and her husband stopped to get gas and chose to go inside to pay for it which ended up being a life-changing decision. While waiting in line to pay for the gas the couple was approached by a random stranger that told them "You should purchase a $30 lottery ticket, I bet you will win $4 million dollars. The couple thought about it and decided to take the random stranger's advice and bought the winning ticket.

WHAT LOTTERY TICKET DID THE COUPLE BUY?

The couple bought an Ultimate Millions ticket for $30 which offers a top prize of $4 million dollars. If you're reading this and thinking about heading to a gas station a grabbing one for yourself it's too late to win the top prize. The anonymous couple bought the third and final winning ticket.

WHERE WAS THE WINNING TICKET SOLD?

The winning ticket was sold at a Mobil gas station, located at 9490 South Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc



WHAT WILL SHE DO WITH THE MONEY?

With her winnings, she plans on paying bills and saving the remainder.