Michigan Women Caught Stealing During ‘Shop with a Cop’ Event

If you're going to break the law, at least try and be smart about it... but then again I guess that's why they're called "dumb criminals" and these two Michigan women are exactly that.

Fox News reports that a 40-year-old woman from Burton and an 18-year-old female from Flint were caught shoplifting at a Target store in Bloomfield Township on December 19th. The kicker is that they did this during a "Shop with a Cop" event, which is held for underprivileged children. Keego Harbor Police Department posted about it on their Facebook page. About 10 cops, from four different departments, were on site during the incident.

The women were caught by employees trying to leave with $1,900 worth of electronics. What's funny is that they knew the cops were there because one of them "complimented an officer on their generosity" (Fox News). *DOH*

The shoplifters were arrested and charged with Retail Fraud.