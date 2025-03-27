Michigander Dies of Rabies Following Organ Transplant in Ohio

A bizarre story has surfaced months after the fact after an organ transplant resulted in the death of an unidentified Michigan resident.

According to CBS News, by way of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in Ohio, a Michigan resident died in January after receiving an organ transplant in Ohio in December.

Here's What We Know:

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the report to CBS News and determined following an investigation that the Michigan patient contracted rabies as a result of the organ transplant. The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the presence of rabies, the first human case in Michigan since 2009.

According to reports, the organ donor was not a resident of either Michigan or Ohio.

Typically, of course, rabies is transmitted to humans from infected animals through bites or scratches. According to the CDC, despite the deadly nature of the disease, fewer than 10 deaths are reported out of the 60,000 annual cases that are treated each year.

Unfortunately, there is no further information on the patient, including where in Michigan they were from, where the organ transplant took place in Ohio, what organ was transplanted, or any identifying notes about the patient or other involved parties.

"Health officials worked together to ensure that people, including health care providers, who were in contact with the Michigan individual were assessed for possible exposure to rabies," Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement, according to NBC News. "Post exposure preventive care, if appropriate, has been provided."

RED MORE: Michigan Can't Avoid America's Most Dangerous Animal

Has This Ever Happened Before?

According to NBC News, this isn't the first case of death by rabies following an organ transplant. A Florida patient suffered the same fate in 2013 following a kidney transplant, while three instances happened in Arkansas in 2004.

