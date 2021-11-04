Michigander Test: Do You Know The Nicknames of These Michigan Cities?
So you call yourself a Michigander?
Let's see if you know the Nicknames of these Michigan Cities
Get our free mobile app
According to Wikipedia, these are aliases and slogans that cities in Michigan are known by or have been known by historically. Some unofficial nicknames are positive, while others are not. The unofficial nicknames listed here have been in use for a long time or have gained wide currency.
Michigan City Nicknames
Top Michigan-Made Products You Can't Live Without
Here's what Michiganders said they can't live without