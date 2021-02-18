Michiganders File Their Taxes Faster Than Most Other States

Are you one of the 51% of Michiganders who file their taxes immediately after receiving your tax forms?

That's right, slightly over half of people in Michigan file their taxes immediately after getting their tax forms. Upgraded Points released a study about when Americans file their taxes and they broke their results down by state.

Upgraded Points surveyed 2,500 people from across the country and asked them when the file their taxes. Michigan is tied for 7th with Indiana for states who file their taxes the fastest. Here's the rest of the top 10:

The States That File Their Taxes The Earliest

Wyoming (58.0%) Florida (54.9%) Arizona (52.9%) Wisconsin (52.8%) Washington (52.0%) Minnesota (51.9%) Indiana (51.0%) Michigan (51.0%) Kentucky (50.0%) Oregon (49.0%)

The States That File Their Taxes The Latest

New Jersey (21.6%) New Mexico (22.0%) Arizona (22.0%) Wisconsin (22.0%) Washington (22.2%) North Dakota (22.6%) Utah (24.0%) Maryland (27.5%) California (29.4%) Texas (29.4%)

