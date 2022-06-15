Michiganders Having Tough Time Affording Necessities

Many Michiganders are having a difficult time making ends meet these days when you take into consideration higher gas prices, along with higher grocery prices.

Inflation these days are taking a toll on close to half of all Michiganders. Times are tough and it doesn't look like things are going to get any better any time soon.

According to mlive.com:

“To make Michigan a place of opportunity, we have to invest in Michiganders and ensure they have access to quality, affordable healthcare and the chance to earn a great education or land a good-paying job,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a prepared statement. “There is a strong connection between the health and wealth of Michiganders and this report helps us address barriers to economic stability that impede health outcomes.

There are several areas of concern and all of them need immediate attention. One of the most important things to focus on in 2022 is to continue growing Michigan's economy.

If you remember back in 2021, there were 32 recommendations made to continue efforts on making things better for Michiganders.

Mlive.com also tells us:

“In 2021, the Poverty Task Force made significant progress in its advocacy for our recommended policy changes to ensure that every Michigander has access to economic opportunity and prosperity,” said Kim Trent, who leads the task force and is deputy director of prosperity with the state’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “With these next set of recommendations, we are proposing solutions designed to make struggling Michiganders wealthier and healthier.”

When over 40% of Michiganders are having a difficult time affording necessities, changes have to be made to improve the quality of life for not only our children, but for every family out there struggling.

During an event recently at the Safety Net Store in Clio, which focuses on the community with food insecurity needs, more recommendations were made for 2022.