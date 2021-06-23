Michigan’s 2020 Election Is Facing A Forensic Audit

A forensic audit of the 2020 Michigan election is being proposed by a conservative State Representative.

Republican Steve Carra of Three Rivers says his proposed legislation would require the state to establish the formal structure for a deep dive into the process of voting in 2020. Carra says the forensic audit should answer many questions left unanswered by the election review conducted under the direction of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Benson’s review found nothing out of the ordinary. Many conservatives in Michigan are skeptical considering Benson’s clearly demonstrated partisan leanings in support of a liberal agenda and Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Republican Carra’s proposal is to set up a bipartisan board to manage the election audit. It would be charged with not only reviewing the voting results process but also identifying areas that may need corrective action in order to ensure the integrity of voting in Michigan for all residents.

It’s an issue that by all appearances just won’t go away. No matter how many people claim nothing wrong happened during the 2020 voting in Michigan, or anywhere else.

Representative Carra believes a properly managed forensic voting audit will do more than just clear the air. “A thorough, bipartisan review will help us identify what works, what doesn’t, and how to make our elections secure and accessible for every Michigan voter. I know my colleagues on both sides of the aisle care about secure elections that the voters can trust; my plan will help ensure Michigan elections are fair, honest and accurate.”

There’s little chance that Carra’s legislation will see immediate committee action since the legislative summer break is coming up in quickly.

And there’s no reaction yet from State House Speaker Jason Wentworth, or Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey. Their support is needed for the proposed audit plan to have a chance at passage.