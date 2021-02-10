My concern with Congressman Meijer’s and the other nine Republican’s vote for impeachment had to do simply with evidence. I wanted to see evidence that President Trump’s words actually incited a riot or as some call it an insurrection in which not a single shot was fired by the people who rioted. The only shot that was fired came from the Capitol police shooting and killing a young woman.

In an interview I had with Congressman Meijer he told me what he believed to be the evidence that President Trump incited the riot. He pointed to two statements he made and they were:

The President claiming he won in a landslide victory. As I stated to him wow I have never heard a politician speak in hyperbole. The President stated that they should “stop the steal” of the vote.

Let me see if I fully understand his, Congressman Upton’s and any other elected politicians' position that voted to impeach on those grounds. If a politician uses hyperbole and it leads to any violence they should be impeached, in the case of a President, and removed in the case of a Representative or Senator. Also if a politician asks for someone to stop the possible stealing of an election or stop anything and violence occurs they should be impeached, in the case of a President, and removed in the case of a Representative or Senator.

Ok, if that is how low you want the bar to be set then let the bar be set that low. Better start the removal paperwork for:

Former AG Loretta Lynch (I know she is out of office but apparently that does not matter any longer) when she said "There will be blood in the streets."

Ayanna Pressley (MA Democrat Representative) when she said: "There needs to be unrest in the streets."

Kamala Harris (currently seated as VP) when she stated: "Protesters should not let up, and will not."

Nancy Pelosi (current Speaker of the House) when she stated: "I just don't know why there aren't uprisings all over this country. Maybe there should be."

Maxine Waters (current CA Democrat and character in the Looney Tunes cartoon series) when she said, amongst many violent statements: "You get out and create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they are not welcome anymore, anywhere."

Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J. when he said: "Trump is a guy who you understand he hurts you, and my testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly, out-of-shape man that he is if I did that. This physically weak specimen”

Chris Cuomo (CNN comedian). When he said: "Who says protests have to be peaceful?" For those of you who think he does not work for the Democratic Party, come on get real man.

How about Joe Biden who said “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” Where are the impeachment papers by any of these Republicans who voted for impeachment?

Now eleven people on Michigan’s 3rd District Republican Party Executive Committee believe that impeaching a President for making the following statement on January 6th or the statements pointed to above is in fact impeachable and does not warrant censure or some kind of rebuke from their Party:

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

If they do not believe that it was impeachable they are certainly giving that impression.

I would add to that this impeachment that Congressman Meijer voted yes on lasted just 3 hours with no investigation, no hearing, no witnesses, no defense, no due process...nothing. The shortest impeachment hearing in the House prior to this one was 10 days. It is now being reported by the likes of CNN and MSNBC that this riot at the Capitol building was pre-planned. This effectively means President Trump could not have incited the riot with his words that day.

I wish that someone would please point to anything President Trump said that day that incited the people there to riot, at that point we could have an honest debate about that. Even the liberal “fact check” website titled Snopes was asked to fact check the following question: “Did Trump Tell Supporters to Storm US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?”

They answered in the following way:

“Trump did not explicitly tell people to "storm" or "breach" or "break into" the Capitol.”

All we have heard about their decision came from Mike Hewitt, chairman of the 3rd district Republican committee, he told the Detroit News that Congressman Meijer did speak to the group privately and:

"It was a very civil exchange. We voted. There’s not much to say beyond that. The math is the math…The congressman was very gracious in his time and his explanation of his position and the members of the committee listened intently. We had a brief conversation after and a vote, and you know the results."

Well, the bar has certainly been set at a very low level for the impeachment of a future President and removal from office of any elected official.

Let’s start with Joe Biden. He said, “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him”. After he said that and called President Trump supporters “chumps” at a Pennsylvania drive-in rally his supporters went after President Trump supporters and fought with them.

Will it be Congressman Meijer drawing up those impeachment articles against Joe Biden or will he do it in conjunction with Congressman Upton?

