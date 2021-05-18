Michigan’s Adventure 2021: What You Need to Know Before You Go

Camp Snoopy is brand new for 2021 at Michigan's Adventure, as are these changes in buying tickets and reservations. Everything you need to know for Summer fun.

Is Michigan's Adventure opening this year?

Like their sister park Cedar Point, Michigan's Adventure will be opening for the 2021 season. The 52 rides at the state's largest amusement park will power up and the gates will open on May 29, with WildWater Adventure Waterpark opening on June 19.

What are the changes for 2021?

There are two major changes this year:

Tickets can only be purchased online Reservations are required for single day admission

What about 2020 season passes?

While 2020 season passes will be honored again this year, and season pass holders may come through the turnstiles anytime, single day park users must make reservations in advance and purchase tickets online.

What's New in 2021?

Camp Snoopy is brand new for 2021 at Michigan's Adventure. Your kids will love hanging out with the Peanuts gang and exploring 6 new attractions for families with kids from toddlers to tweens.

What are the best rides at Michigan's Adventure?

The 52 rides spread out over 250 acres make Michigan's Adventure the largest amusement park in Michigan. Seven roller coasters dominate the landscape:

Shivering Timbers Thunderhawk Wolverine Wildcat Corkscrew Woodstock Express Zach's Zoomer Mad Mouse

The park also has 4 thrill rides,18 family rides, and 5 just for kids. WildWater Adventure Park has 4 water rides to make your visit memorable.

Michigan’s Adventure continues to monitor the ever-changing conditions surrounding the pandemic and will continue to actively work with health experts and government officials to maintain the highest safety standards for guests and associates. Guests are encouraged to visit www.miadventure.com for the latest updates on requirements, policies and safety protocols for the 2021 season, as these details and guidelines may be revised.