Michigan’s Adventure Opens May 29th, What to Expect

Good news for those looking for summer fun.

After a crazy 2020, Michigan's Adventure has marked May 29th, 2021 as opening day. The park plans to continually monitor the state guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure the reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations.

Here is want you can expect this year as of now.

The 2021 season will see Michigan's Adventure open to the public with limited capacity to maintain social distancing. When you visit the park, you will want to have the following items with you:

Season pass, mobile, or printed tickets.

A face covering

Contactless payment methods (other than cash.) Credit cards, Apple Pay, and Android Pay will all be accepted.

A mobile phone with the Michigan's Adventure app downloaded and "location services" enabled. At least one person in your group must have this.

When you arrive at the park you are asked to wear a face covering when you exit your vehicle. When entering, customers will pass through a thermal screening tent. Any temperatures over 100.4 degrees will be asked to reschedule their visit and return home. For a complete list of rules and safety protocols at Michigan's Adventure to the 2021 season, click here.

For those of you looking for summer work, Michigan's Adventure is also hiring for 2021 season. The park will be hosting a virtual job fair on Saturday, March 13th. Positions are available in all departments at the park. To schedule your interview time or see what opening might fit you, click here.

Source: Michigan's Adventure