Michigan’s Annie Lazor Brings Home Bronze At Olympics

The 26 year old Birmingham resident came in third on Friday morning in the 200 meter breaststroke at the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Annie Lazor swam one of her fastest times in the event at 2:20.84, but it wasn't enough to catch South African sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set a world record at 2:18.95 to take the gold. Lazor's USA teammate Lilly King earned the silver medal, coming in second at 2:19.92.

Getty Images

Lazor became the oldest swimmer on Team USA to qualify for her first Olympics at age 26. She has won world championships in short course racing in the shorter 25 meter pool, and won the gold medal in the same event at the 2019 Pan American Games, prior to making this year's Olympic team.

Lazor graduated from Birmingham Groves High School in 2012, and went on to swim competitively in college at Auburn University in Alabama.

Another swimmer with Michigan ties medaled Friday morning. Siobhan Haughey, a Hong Kong resident, who swims on the University of Michigan collegiate team, won the silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle event. She also medaled earlier in the 200-meter freestyle, becoming the first Hong Kong competitor to earn a medal in swimming.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, an athlete with Michigan ties got off to a bad start as the track and field activities begin to ramp up.

Mason Ferlic, a University of Michigan alumni and currently an assistant coach for the Wolverines, failed to qualify in an early heat of the 3000-meter steeplechase event.

Ferlic finished eighth in the first heat, with a time 8:20.23.