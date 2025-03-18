Michigan’s Best Free Attraction Revealed

Everything is so expensive these days that it can often be difficult for folks to get out of the house to do something fun. Truly free attractions are few and far between, but Michigan does offer some outlets for those looking for something new and interesting to participate in.

Of course, usually when the state offers free fun, it's one of two things: enjoy nature or check out a museum. Well, the best free attraction in Michigan does a great job of combining both of those activities.

Love Exploring recently published a list ranking the best free attractions in all 50 states. Michigan's entry was ranked down at No. 48, but it's still a great time for anyone who has a great appreciation for the Great Lakes.

The Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center in Alpena was the site's choice for the best free attraction in the state of Michigan. Alpena is located around the tip of the index finger of the Lower Peninsula's mitten on the coast of Lake Huron.

The Heritage Center is over 10,000 square feet and includes an indoor museum, outdoor walks and interactive activities. Again, admission is free and experiencing all it has to offer takes between one to two hours.

This has certainly made my list of things to do this summer. It seems like a great detour for anyone heading up to the Mackinac area or beyond to the Upper Peninsula. Plus, the Trip Advisor reviews are fairly strong, so most people that make the visit enjoy their time.

