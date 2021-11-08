Michigan’s Controversial Line 5 May Get Shut Down by President Biden

The controversial Enbridge Line 5 pipeline could be shut down and winter heating prices are being predicted to rise.

Get our free mobile app

Michigan's current Governor Gretchen Whitmer hasn't minced words when it comes to shutting down Enbridge Oil's Line 5. Now former Michigan Governor and current Secretary of Energy to President Biden is predicting the crude oil and propane pipeline that runs through the Straits of Mackinac could be shut down.

According to Fox News, Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm predicted on Sunday, November 7, 2021, that heating prices will be going up this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline.

Enbridge's Line 5 supplies 65% of propane for Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and 55% of Michigan's statewide propane needs. Overall, Line 5 transports up to 540,000 barrels per day of light crude oil, light synthetic crude, and natural gas liquids, which are refined into propane, according to Enbridge.

The Biden administration's move on Line 5 has drawn criticism from Republican lawmakers in Congress, more than a dozen of whom sent a letter to Biden on November 4th warning against such a move as gas prices surge 50%, according to Fox News.

One day before Granholm remarked on Line 5, leaders of Michigan’s 12 federally recognized tribes asked the president's administration for help in their battle to have the four-mile underwater pipeline that runs beneath the Great Lakes shut down, according to MLive. Among the tribal leaders’ arguments for a Line 5 shutdown are the environmental risks to the underwater line should an anchor strike rupture the pipeline or cause a leak.

Finding an affordable home on Mackinac Island is nearly impossible. This is one of the cheapest available. Scroll down to check it out.