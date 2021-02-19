Michigan’s Coolest Airbnb is Just an Hour Away From Kalamazoo

Check out the must see photos of this Southwest Michigan Airbnb.

This hidden jewel is in the tiny Michigan town of Buchanan. That would be about a one hour and fifteen minute drive from the center of Kalamazoo. This apartment can accommodate up to 6 people and has 3 bedrooms (4 beds) and 1 full bathroom. The apartment doesn't look like much from the outside. But the inside is an entirely different story. The décor is nothing short of amazing. This Airbnb is listed as "The Loft Buchanan Modern Industrial Loft Apartment." It has an impressive 4.97 out of 5 stars with 209 ratings. Right now, his gorgeous getaway will only set you back $131 a night. In my opinion, that is a steal! Check out these photos for this Airbnb hosted by Christy.

The Coolest Airbnb Apartment in Michigan

