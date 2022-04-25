Sunday night at 11:59pm was the deadline for college basketball underclassmen to declare for the NBA Draft. And a pair of Michigan Wolverines have made their decision regarding the Draft.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson (pictured above) announced on Sunday night that he will return to Ann Arbor for his junior year. This comes one year after he entered his name in the NBA Draft process, but returned to school.

Get our free mobile app

As for freshman forward Moussa Diabate, he announced via social media on Monday that he has entered his name into the NBA Draft process. But he will retain the option to return to school.

Here's Diabate's statement via the U-M Men's Basketball Twitter account:

Diabate showed flashes of great potential this past season as a freshman at Michigan. And some scouts reportedly are enamored with his athleticism and upside.

With Sunday's decision, Moussa has until June 1st to either stay in the Draft or pull his name back and return to Ann Arbor for his sophomore season.

There is one other Michigan player whose status is uncertain. That is freshman guard Caleb Houstan. He has been rumored to possibly enter his name into the NBA Draft. But nothing has been made public as of Monday morning.

If Houstan declares, like Diabate, he would have until June 1st to either keep his name in the Draft or return to school for his sophomore year.

Michigan was 19-15 during the 2021-22 regular season. But the Wolverines defeated Colorado State and Tennessee to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight year.