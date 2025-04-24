Michigan City Now Named Drunkest in the State

Michiganders love their beer. Alcohol consumption isn't as taboo in the Midwest as it is in other parts of the country, such as the Southeast.

Still, Michigan doesn't seem to drink from the water hose either. Meaning, there are other neighboring states that drink much more than your average Michigander. States like Wisconsin and Minnesota routinely drink states like Michigan under the table.

Still, in a list of the 50 drunkest cities in America, one Michigan city cracked the list, effectively earning the title of Michigan's Drunkest City.

This is Michigan's Drunkest City

247 Wall St recently published an article ranking the 50 drunkest cities in America. Cities were ranked based on data that revealed the percentage of adults who drink excessively and the percentage of fatal car accidents involving alcohol.

Monroe, Michigan, landed at No. 35 on the list as Michigan's lone representative. For comparison, Wisconsin had 12 cities make the list — hats off to Michiganders who practice moderation.

Monroe is wedged about halfway between Detroit and the Ohio state line on the banks of Lake Erie. Talk about being caught between a rock and a hard place. Whether it's due to location or some other factor, however, Mornoe residents indulge themselves plenty enough to take notice.

According to the data from 247 Wall St, 23.51% of Monroe residents drink excessively (5 or more drinks in succession). For reference, all of the cities that made the list have a percentage somewhere between 22 and 27%. The national rate is 19.79%. Nonetheless, nearly a quarter of the 155K people who call Monroe has a close relationship with alcohol, for better or worse.

Unfortunately, it's for the worse far too often in Monroe. The city's percentage of fatal car accidents involving alcohol crushes the national rate. Monroe has a rate of 42.59% compared to the nation's rate of 26.56. Monroe nearly doubles the rate. Further, out of the 386 cities that were analyzed for this list, Monroe had the seventh-highest rate in the category.

Check out the full list of America's drunkest cities here.

