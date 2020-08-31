Michigan’s Fall Foliage is the Best

There's no doubt about it, fall in Michigan is the time to enjoy the beauty of the season. Trees are full of beautiful colors including red, orange and yellow.

According to michiganlife.com, Michigan's fall foliage in the Upper Peninsula and the tip of northern Lower Peninsula should be at near peak conditions starting the last week of September.

Two weeks into October peak fall colors should include most of lower Michigan. Looking at all of the beautiful colors is worth the drive throughout the Lower and Upper Peninsulas.

Here are some of the best places in Michigan to see the best fall color tours:

1. Cadillac Fall Color tour..This area is just incredible during the fall months. We're talking about 32 miles starting downtown at the Cadillac City Park and heading toward Mitchell street.

2. Sugarloaf Mountain View. Sugarloaf Mountain is north of downtown Marquette on CR 550. Again, another one of the best areas in Michigan to view some of the best fall colors.

3. Iron County Fall Colors and Woodlands. The most picturesque time of year in Iron County is the Fall season. The leaves of the forest begin to transition into autumn's palette of reds, yellows and oranges.

4. Porcupine Mountains. When the leaves change, you definitely want to check out this beautiful area located on the shores of Lake Superior in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

5. Gaylord Fall Color Tours. This is absolutely beautiful during the fall season. Beautiful pines are the backdrop of autumn foliage in Gaylord.

Very soon you will enjoy outdoor fall colors. There are so many great areas to check out in September and October. Take your whole family on a nice scenic drive and enjoy the most beautiful fall colors you will ever see. (michiganlife.com)