Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival Bringing in Big Name Lineup For 2022

Summer in Michigan just got a whole lot better thanks to the Faster Horses Country Music Festival. The three-day festival held in Brooklyn, Michigan just announced its line-up for 2022, and let's just say...it's BIG.

The Faster Horses Festival announced its 2022 lineup on Wednesday, February 9th, and this year the event will welcome headliners Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen to the stage.

In addition to those artists, others slated to perform include Jake Owen, Brothers Osbourne, Chris Janson, Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Lauren Alaina, Michael Ray, Jameson Rodgers, Runaway June, Caitlyn Smith, Larry Fleet, Morgan Wade, Ray Fulcher, Priscilla, King Calaway, Restless Road, Tiera Kennedy, Dillon Carmichael, Ben Burgess, Ashley Cooke, Alana Springsteen, Angie K, Jackson Dean, Robyn Ottolini, Tyler Braden, and Cooper Alan. Dee Jay Silver, usually seen on the road with Jason Aldean, will again be playing between sets over the three-day event.

The Faster Horses Country Music Festival, held at the Michigan International Speedway, is scheduled for July 22-24. The popular camping concert event is a highlight of the summer drawing thousands of fans from around the state, and country. Tickets have traditionally sold out quickly in the past, and with this year's line-up, it's pretty much a given.

Tickets go on sale to the General Public on March 11th, with Alumni Pre-Sale starting on March 7th. Those who have had campsites in the past can start renewing for 2022 on February 21st at 10:00 AM. A 3-Day General Admission Festival Pass will run you $225. For more information, to purchase tickets and reserve your campsite click here.