Michigan’s Favorite Halloween Candy Is…

Here in Michigan when it comes to candy, the classics reign supreme.

While Halloween 2020 will no doubt be different, perhaps the familiar taste of Michigan's favorite treat will help soothe the trick-or-treating beasts, vampires, and ghouls. CandyStore.com has released its annual list of the top-ranking Halloween candy for each state. While some loathe this classic treat, it seems Candy Corn's cult-like following has kept it at the top of Michigan's list of favorite trick-or-treating treats. Starburst snagged second place for the Mitten state while Skittles clocked in at a respectable third.

According to the National Retail Federation, trick-or-treating is expected to be down 20% this year. On the flip side, only 11% fewer people plan to hand out candy. If my math is correct, that equals a lot of leftover candy in many homes. Surprisingly Halloween candy sales are expected to reach $2.4 billion. That is only slightly down from the $2.6 billion spent last year.

Here are a couple more Halloween facts:

Over 50% of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year

Halloween is big business. Overall Halloween spending is expected to be $8 billion in 2020

The average household will spend $27.55 on purchasing Halloween treats

Oregon might be the best place to trick-or-treat as they normally hand out full-sized candy bars

