Michigan’s Favorite Local Chain Restaurant Revealed

One of the first things I noticed about Michigan when I moved here just over two years ago was just how many local chain restaurants there are. For a while, it was a bit of an annoyance because I was missing some of my favorite regional chains in the south. Thankfully, I've learned to love some of these prestigious local chains across the Mitten State.

But there are so many that are worthy of being the state's favorite spot, it's no easy task to narrow it down. Still, even if your favorite chain missed the mark here, odds are that you're still a fan of the restaurant that claimed the moniker.

Michigan's Favorite Local Chain Restaurant Is...

Cheapism recently published an article naming all 50 states' favorite local chain restaurant. I will say their choice for Alabama missed the mark a bit with Milo's, so Michiganders may have a bit of an argument for their choice here.

Nonetheless, Michigan's favorite local chain restaurant, according to Cheapism, is Buddy's Pizza. Buddy's invented Detroit-style deep-dish pizza and has been around for nearly 80 years with 16 full-service locations and six carry-out-only spots across the state.

Buddy's has some stiff competition, though. Jet's is a direct competitor. Coney Island is another contender. But based on customer reviews, critics, and overall popularity, Cheapism chose Buddy's, a fine representative of not only the Motor City but the entire state's love of pizza.

After all, three of the biggest national pizza chains in the country got their starts in Michigan. It's only right that the best local spot earns the honor for the state.

